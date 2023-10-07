SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood studios resume talks

With a pair of negotiating sessions already in the books, representatives for the SAG-AFTRA actors union and the major studios met again Friday, with additional talks planned on Monday.

"[We] resume talks on Friday," according to a Wednesday post on social media by SAG-AFTRA -- referring to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios. "The parties will be working internally over the weekend, resuming Monday, Oct. 9. Please continue to come out to picket lines or other strike activities in your local."

SAG-AFTRA, which went on strike in mid-July, represents about 160,000 actors.

Its demands include general wage increases, protections against the use of actor images through artificial intelligence, boosts in compensation for successful streaming programs and improvements in health and retirement benefits.