Safety is top priority on Pasadena Rose Parade route

In light of the New Orleans, New Year's Day tragic massacre, law enforcement officials say security at the Pasadena Rose Parade is a primary focus with state and federal partners in place.

Early Wednesday morning, a man intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter, killing 10 people and injuring at least 35.

After extending "deepest sympathies to the people of Louisiana and the city of New Orleans," Pasadena city leaders said preparation for the massive event, where upwards of 750,000 people are expected to attend, is year-round.

"We continually train throughout the year with our Tournament of Roses and Rose Bowl Stadium partners for various scenarios," the city posted on X.

Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris said there are over 1,100 law enforcement personnel and about 350 medical and fire first responders at the parade.

Chief Harris said one of the main security measures in place along the Colorado parade route are meridian barriers to prevent vehicles from entering.

Meridian barriers block vehicles from entering the Colorado Boulevard Rose Parade route. KCAL News

"You may remember last year we had an incursion where a vehicle tried to come through one of those barriers, into the parade route, and it (meridian barriers) stopped that vehicle and protected a lot of folks. So, we swear by those, they've been very effective for us," Harris said.

Intersections without the barriers are manned with "significant physical presence," the chief said. "So we've learned from some of our events in the past how to make sure those efforts are robust, and people will see that if they are here on the parade route."

The chief said he is unaware of any significant security breaches in the parade's history.

The city of Pasadena said the parade is a top-level federal event with the ability to call in additional resources if necessary.

Chief Harris said safety is everyone's concern. "Planning is such a significant event that starting tomorrow, we'll start planning for next year's event – that's how significant it is," he said.

Colorado Boulevard will remain closed to through traffic until 2 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2025.

The Tournament of Roses and the City of Pasadena extend our deepest sympathies to the people of Louisiana and the city of New Orleans following this morning’s tragic event.



We stand in solidarity with the entire state during this difficult time.



The City of Pasadena undergoes… pic.twitter.com/kFKbzC6z8z — City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov) January 1, 2025