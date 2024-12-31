Here's what to know about the 2025 Rose Parade in Pasadena

Final preparations are underway for floats in the Rose Parade

The sidewalks along Colorado Boulevard on New Year's morning in Pasadena will be filled with crowds watching the 2025 Rose Parade.

A tradition that started 136 years ago is still going strong with visitors from all over the country traveling to Southern California, trying to get a good spot to see the floats, marching bands and other performers. The parade's website said the 935 active volunteer members have worked to make the parade a success.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: The 2024 Rose Queen Naomi Stillitano sits atop a float during the 135th Rose Parade on January 1, 2024 in Pasadena, California. The 135th Rose Parade kicked off on New Year's Day in Pasadena. Zhang Shuo/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

This year's Tournament of Roses theme was announced on Jan.18 by President Ed Morales, "Best Day Ever." The theme was chosen to celebrate life's moments and appreciate the simplest pleasures. Morales said throughout the new year people should celebrate the times that make up the best day ever.

Sports icon and equality rights advocate Billie Jean King was announced as this year's parade grand marshal.

Where can people watch the parade?

People will be able to begin claiming their spots along the parade's route at noon on New Year's Eve. Curbside seating is free and is filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The parade's website said people can move out to the "blue honor line" but not pass it at 11 p.m.

People sitting in the grandstand seats on Orange Grove Boulevard between Colorado Boulevard and Green Street are encouraged to arrive at their seats by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

How to get to the parade?

Metro buses will be providing regular bus service in areas surrounding the Rose Parade, Rose Bowl Game and Post Parade areas. The Metrolink and Metro A Line Light Rail Service will also be available for people to ride.

Parking lots will be open but can fill up fast and officials warn people about traffic delays.

The parade will begin at 8 a.m.

Road closures for the Rose Parade



The parade's website said this year Colorado Boulevard will close earlier than in previous years. Colorado Boulevard will close at 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve and will remain closed until after staging and clean-up. Officials said the parade route should reopen by 2 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Colorado Boulevard: from Orange Grove Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard

Sierra Madre Boulevard: northbound to Paloma Street

Safety guidelines for attendees

Overnight camping is only allowed on the night of New Year's Eve. Tents, sofas and unoccupied chairs are prohibited along the parade route. Selling items without a city permit and selling space along the parade are illegal.

Open alcohol containers are prohibited on public streets. Smoking, including the use of cannabis and vaping devices, is also prohibited.

Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly for the weather and stay hydrated throughout the parade.

How long is the parade route?

The Rose Parade route is 5.5 miles and it usually takes two hours for all the floats to make it to the end. The floats travel northbound on Orange Grove Boulevard and turn east onto Colorado Boulevard. Toward the end of the route, the parade turns north onto Sierra Madre Boulevard and concludes at Villa Street.

Getting to the Rose Bowl game

Parking at the Rose Bowl will open at 4 a.m. on New Year's Day. Pre-game activities will start at 1 p.m. and the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes will start at 2 p.m.

Free shuttle buses will be offered at Pasadena Avenue between Walnut Street and Holly Street. The shuttles will run from 10 a.m. New Year's Day until about two hours after the game.

Parking lots will be available at the Rose Bowl Stadium and at other nearby city lots. Metro public transportation services will also be available and are encouraged as significant traffic delays are expected, the Rose Bowl's website said.