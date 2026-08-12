3 Sacramento men found guilty for kidnap, robbery of Los Angeles County businessman in 2023

Three Sacramento men have been found guilty of the kidnapping and robbery of a Los Angeles County businessman in 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a news release, federal prosecutors said that the incident happened back on Oct. 27, 2023, when the three suspects drove from Sacramento to Lancaster, in LA County's Antelope Valley, to kidnap the victim from his workplace.

"They then beat the victim, zip-tied his hands behind his back, and duct-taped his turban over his face," the DOJ's news release said. "They demanded $100,000 or more from him, as well as gold and jewelry. They threatened to kill the victim and his family if he did not comply with their demands."

Prosecutors said that while the victim was kidnapped, some of the defendants in the case went to his home. The victim's wife spotted them on their home security system and attempted to call him, but the phone was in the suspects' possession.

"The kidnappers eventually abandoned the victim in a desolate area," the release said.

On Wednesday, Jerome "Rome" Franklin, 45, Andrae "Plates" Hawkins, 41, and De'Andre Lamont King, 31, were all found guilty of one count each of kidnapping, one count each of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and one count each of Hobbs Act robbery, according to the DOJ's release.

All three of the suspects were also acquitted of one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, prosecutors said.

According to the release, two other Sacramento residents have also been found guilty of their part in the incident. Shanjeet Brar, 59, is awaiting sentencing after they pleaded guilty in September 2025 to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of kidnapping after investigators found that they had rented one of the two vehicles used during the incident. Peter Arafiles Jr., 31, also pleaded guilty that same month to conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He is currently serving a 10-year federal prison sentence.

Franklin, Hawkins and King are due in court on November 5 for sentencing hearings, where they each face up to life in federal prison.