Russian national charged in Southern California for allegedly biting ICE officer's finger

A Russian national faces a federal assault charge after he allegedly bit an ICE officer's pinky finger Tuesday.

"The men and women of Immigration and Customs Enforcement are critical to protecting national security and public safety and upholding the rule law," Acting United States Attorney Joseph T. McNally said. "As alleged in the felony criminal complaint, the defendant attacked a deportation officer. He will be held accountable for his actions."

Photo of the officer's hand. US DOJ

The U.S. Attorney's Office charged 35-year-old Maksim Zaitsev of Costa Mesa with assault on a federal employee resulting in bodily injury. He's expected to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

According to the affidavit accompanying the complaint, ICE issued a G-56 letter requesting Zaitsev visit the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 25. A G-56 letter is a common form issued to someone during immigration procedures.

Officers from ICE and the Department of Homeland Security detained Zaitsev at the Federal Building after receiving an administrative arrest warrant, the complaint states. Investigators said Zaitsev became agitated after being placed in handcuffs, screaming towards a woman officers believed to be his wife.

While Officers tried to control Zaitsev, he bit an ICE officer's hand so hard that he allegedly fractured it.