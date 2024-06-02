Watch CBS News
Local News

Rupture of underground water pipeline causes street flooding in Bel Air

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An apparent rupture of an underground water pipeline has caused street flooding in Bel Air with water threatening to enter one or more homes in the area. 

The rupture was reported just before noon Sunday in the 840 block of N. of Beverly Glen Boulevard. Firefighters said no injuries were reported and no road closures were required. 

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 1:26 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.