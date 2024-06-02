Rupture of underground water pipeline causes street flooding in Bel Air
An apparent rupture of an underground water pipeline has caused street flooding in Bel Air with water threatening to enter one or more homes in the area.
The rupture was reported just before noon Sunday in the 840 block of N. of Beverly Glen Boulevard. Firefighters said no injuries were reported and no road closures were required.
