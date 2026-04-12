Rossi scores with 9.5 seconds left in regulation, Canucks beat Ducks 4-3

Marco Rossi scored with 9.5 seconds left in overtime to help the Vancouver Canucks beat Anaheim 4-3 on Sunday night and prevent the Ducks from clinching a playoff spot.

Anaheim has 90 points and can secure a playoff spot with a win Tuesday at Minnesota.

Curtis Douglas, Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser each added a goal for Vancouver. The Canucks' 56 points this season are the fewest in the NHL, 17 fewer than Calgary, the next closest. Nikita Tolopilo had 24 saves.

Cutter Gauthier scored two goals and Leo Carlsson added a goal for the Ducks. Gauthier has a career-high 40 goals this season. The 22-year-old is the fourth player in franchise history to score 40-plus goals in a single season.

Rossi scored with a one-timer from the right circle that beat goaltender Lukas Dostal glove side to win it. Dostal finished with 22 saves.

Gauthier opened the scoring at 3:41 of the first period.

Douglas answered about 10 minutes later and DeBrusk added a power-play goal with 5:23 left until the first intermission that gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead.

Boeser beat Dostal one on one for a short-handed goal at 4:28 of the third period, but Gauthier answered with his second goal 37 seconds later and Carlson made it 3-3 with 13:04 left in regulation.

Up next

Canucks: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Ducks: Visit Minnesota on Tuesday.