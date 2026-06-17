Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect search continues after 35-year-old man fatally shot in LA County

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Los Angeles County homicide detectives are still searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 35-year-old man earlier this week. 

The shooting happened at around 3:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 8400 block of Fern Road in Rosemead, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies arrived at the scene and found 35-year-old J Jesus Orozco Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

As their investigation continued, detectives did not provide details on a motive or suspect involved in the incident. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue