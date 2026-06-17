Suspect search continues after 35-year-old man fatally shot in LA County

Los Angeles County homicide detectives are still searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 35-year-old man earlier this week.

The shooting happened at around 3:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 8400 block of Fern Road in Rosemead, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found 35-year-old J Jesus Orozco Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As their investigation continued, detectives did not provide details on a motive or suspect involved in the incident.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.