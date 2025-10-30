Rose Bowl files lawsuit against UCLA for allegedly trying to move home football games to SoFi Stadium

The Rose Bowl Operating Co. and the City of Pasadena have filed a lawsuit against UCLA, alleging that the university has tried to move its football games to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The complaint filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims that UCLA and the University of California Regents have expressed their intent to "abandon the Rose Bowl Stadium" and relocate its home football games to SoFi.

The lawsuit says it's not only a clear breach of contract but also a betrayal of trust and tradition to the" very community that helped build UCLA Football."

"For decades, Pasadena and its residents have poured their hearts—and millions of taxpayer dollars—into sustaining and celebrating this partnership," the complaint says. "The City has invested not only in infrastructure, but in shared identity."

In a statement to CBA LA, Mary Osako, UCLA Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications, said the university is continuing to "evaluate long-term arrangement for UCLA Football home games, no decision has been made."

The complaint says the City of Pasadena's investments into the Rose Bowl are over $150 million and "were made in reliance on a multi-decade commitment from UCLA." The current contract says UCLA is bound to play all of its home football games at the Rose Bowl until June 30, 2044.

"This lawsuit arises in an era when money too often eclipses meaning and the pursuit of profit threatens to erase the very traditions that breathe life into institutions," the complaint says.

The complaint asks the court to require UCLA to honor its lease until the end.

In recent years, UCLA has seen a decrease in attendance at home football games, which is 26 miles from campus.