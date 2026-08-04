Rose Bowl Aquatic Center to relocate regular swim programs to prepare for 2028 Olympic diving

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is to temporarily relocate its swim programs next year as the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2028 prepares the site for diving competition.

Beginning April 1, 2027, the RBAC will move its aquatics programming to new, yet-to-be-announced locations.

"We know change can be challenging, and we are committed to making this process as smooth and transparent as possible," RBAC said in a news release.

Pasadena, CA - April 06: People swim in a pool at the Rose Bowl Aquatic Center on Monday, April 6, 2026 in Pasadena, CA. The facility will host diving in the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games. Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Improvements to the facility will include the diving tower, pools, and related mechanical systems, in time to stage Olympic diving competitions in July 2028.

The aquatic center will remain closed for regular public programming until the fall of 2028.

"This temporary relocation is not a pause in the RBAC's mission or programs. It is a transition and an investment in what comes next," RABC said.

The Olympic diving competition was originally to take place at the John C. Argue Swim Stadium at Exposition Park, but the LA City Council voted to approve LA28's proposal to relocate to RBAC.

According to LA28, the relocation accounts for up to $17.6 million in combined revenue increases and cost savings for the Games.

The Exposition Park pool would require complete reconstruction to meet Olympic standards.

Olympic diving is scheduled at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center from July 16 through July 28, 2028