Rollover crash on freeway interchange in Griffith Park leaves one dead, three hospitalized

One person was killed and three others hospitalized after a single-car rollover crash on the connector road between SR-134 and I-5 in Griffith Park early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 12:50 a.m. on the portion of the road that connected the eastbound 134 Freeway to the southbound 5 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.

Responding crews pronounced one person dead at the scene while three others, all men, were rushed to a nearby hospital. At the latest, one of the victims is said to be in grave condition while they others are critical, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Late Sunday, the deceased victim was identified as 19-year-old Aileen Ruiz.

Upon arrival, officers found a white sedan that had rolled onto its roof that was partially blocking the rightmost lane. They said that the car was "cut apart by fire."

The force of the crash ejected one person from the car and left two others trapped inside. Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to rescue them. The fourth victim was able to get out on their own, firefighters said.

Investigators released additional information on the crash, stating that the 20-year-old man who was driving the sedan lost control of the car while driving southbound on I-5 and began to veer right. The car then crashed into the metal guardrail, causing it to overturn.

They do not believe that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

There was no further information provided and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.