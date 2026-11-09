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Rodeo Drive hosts street art exhibition "Monuments of Stillness" with 10 life-size sculptures

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Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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A huge sculpture of a diver, in full diving pose, is one of 10 sculptures on display as part of the "Monuments of Stillness" exhibition on Rodeo Drive.

The patinated bronze-and-gold-leaf figure, called the Golden Mean, was inspired by American Olympic diver Greg Louganis.

Sculptor Carole A. Feuerman said the Golden Mean was at the Olympics, representing the United States. "I was inspired by Greg Louganis … when I saw him in that beautiful dive," she said. The Golden Mean represents the delicate balance between strength and vulnerability, ambition and control.

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The Golden Mean Carole A. Feuerman

She said her other sculptures in the Beverly Hills exhibition all depict swimmers in one fashion or another (one is in heels) and they are very still, with eyes closed.

"People always ask me about the eyes closed, and the eyes are closed to have a moment of reflection … it's very uncomfortable to look at a sculpture with its eyes open, looking back at you," Feuerman said.

Beverly Hills Mayor Craig Corman said he aims to bring art pop-ups to community spaces throughout the city.

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Bibi on the Ball II Carole A. Feuerman

"This remarkable art exhibition transforms Rodeo Drive into an open-air gallery, featuring 10 monumental life-size sculptures," Corman said.

"This exhibition offers residents and visitors an extraordinary opportunity to experience internationally acclaimed contemporary art in one of our city's most iconic public spaces."

The Beverly Hills installation, which will be on view during 2027, follows Feuerman's major public exhibitions on New York's Park Avenue and at the Seaport, as well as her 2026 presentation along Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

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Survival Of Serena Carole A. Feuerman

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