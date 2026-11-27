Sophomore guard Azavier Robinson scored a career-high 23 points off the bench for No. 6 UCLA, which rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat Georgetown 75-63 Friday in the third-place game at the Rady Children's Invitational on Friday.

Eric Dailey Jr. added 14 while Jaylen Petty and Xavier Booker had 10 apiece for UCLA (7-1).

The Bruins played more aggressively than they did on Thursday, when they had the lead just once and allowed 15 3-pointers in an 85-70 loss to Saint Mary's.

UCLA took the lead on Dailey's 3-pointer less than four minutes in and never surrendered it.

Robinson made consecutive shots early in the first half, the second one off a steal. He had another steal for an easy score midway through the second half. He got a nice ovation as he was subbed out for a breather with the Bruins leading 71-59 with 2:27 to play.

Robinson's previous career high was 15 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 11.

The Bruins forced the Hoyas into poor shooting from early on. The Hoyas made only 6 of 23 shots in the first half for 26.1%, and just 18 of 52 overall for 34.6%.

UCLA shot only 36.1% in the first half and finished at 40.6 percent, but the Bruins outrebounded the Hoyas 43-32

Elmarco Jackson scored 13 for Georgetown (6-2) while Kayvaun Mulready and Caleb Williams had 11 each.

The Hoyas lost 92-83 to No. 7 Texas on Thursday.

Up next

Georgetown: Hosts UMass Lowell on Wednesday night.

UCLA: Hosts Oregon in to open Big Ten conference play on Tuesday night.