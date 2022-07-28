Robbery suspect in Riverside leads police on chase in stolen Amazon delivery truck

A home invasion robbery suspect fled police in a stolen Amazon delivery truck, leading them on a pursuit, according to the Riverside Police Department.

It happened Monday around 5:18 p.m. in the 2900 block of Atlanta Avenue in Riverside.

Officers first received calls of two home invasion robberies happening at a mobile home park. While officers were there, they learned this same suspect had also just carjacked an Amazon delivery van before fleeing the area, according to RPD.

Officers spotted the suspected stolen delivery van at Arlington Avenue and Victoria Avenue and tried to stop it, law enforcement said.

The suspect then led them on a pursuit through city streets toward the 60 Freeway, officers said. He crossed the center median along Martin Luther King Boulevard and struck a vehicle at Canyon Crest Drive just before entering the eastbound 60 Freeway. The suspect continued on the freeway for several minutes when he intentionally collided with three occupied vehicles, according to officers.

Quintin Jarnall Larks

There were no serious injuries to any of the victims who were attacked, robbed, and struck by this suspect, officers added.

The delivery van became disabled west of Day Street and the suspect ran across the westbound lanes of the freeway, RPD added. He could not climb over the tall barrier wall and pursuing officers took him into custody.

Quintin Jarnall Larks, 32, of Las Vegas, is charged with attempted murder, home invasion robbery and carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and suspicion of DUI.

His bail is set at $1 million.