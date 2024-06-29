Robbery suspect fatally shot in West Adams

Police are investigating a homicide and robbery in West Adams.

It happened at around 6 p.m. near the 2600 block of S. Harcourt Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

They say that the victim, a 32-year-old man, was "fleeing in his vehicle after being involved in a robbery" where he and some passengers robbed the eventual suspect at gunpoint.

The 21-year-old shooting suspect chased the victim's car and eventually crashed into the back of his car, police said.

"The victim's vehicle then ran off the road and collided with a light pole," an LAPD statement said. "Two passengers exited the victim's vehicle and fired multiple shots at the suspect."

They then ran from the area in an unknown car, police said.

"The suspect remained at location and awaited police arrival," the statement continued.

The victim of the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that he is not homeless.

Investigators are working to determine if the incident is gang-related.

No further information was provided.