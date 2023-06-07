Robbery crew of 4 arrested in connection with Hollywood Hills security guard shooting

A security guard was shot and killed at an illegal gambling club in the Hollywood Hills near Universal Studios in the early morning May 31. One week later, on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of four men belonging to an area gang in connection to the shooting.

Police responded around 4 a.m., May 31, to the 3300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard west of the Hollywood (101) Freeway where they found the victim, 32-year-old North Hollywood resident Anthony Rivas.

Authorities said two men entered the gambling club with ski masks and shot the security officer. Detectives say the security guard was armed, but did not shoot at the suspects.

The four men arrested are all in their 20s and are known as a robbery crew that hits underground casinos. Detectives said the arrests are for the getaway driver, two gunmen, and another suspect that was sent inside, to provide distraction so that the door would be left open for the gunmen to gain entry.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found weapons, the getaway car, and both guns used in the crime in their homes in Glendora, Oxnard, Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley.