Watch CBS News
Local News

Road rage incident in Fontana leads to shooting, one person hospitalized

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Road rage altercation leads to shooting in Fontana
Road rage altercation leads to shooting in Fontana 00:37

A road rage incident that started on the 210 Freeway ended in a shooting Thursday that left one man with a gun shot wound. 

2409c5f7025b0d1202a2d952dd326ca7.jpg
CBSLA

The victim was originally taken to Kaiser Fontana before being transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in critical condition, CBSLA has learned. 

There is currently no suspect in custody at this moment but Sky9 was over the scene following the shooting and it appeared that a black pickup truck was at the center of the crime scene. 

Nearby Solorio Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. 

It's unclear what provoked gun shots to be fired but all parties involved in this road rage incident have been accounted for. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 12:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.