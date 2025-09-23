Gunman dead after shooting woman at Riverside tow yard, police say

An investigation is underway on Tuesday after a woman was shot at a Riverside tow yard, and the alleged gunman was found shot to death a short distance away.

Police were dispatched to the business, which is located in the 6100 block of Columbus Avenue, after they learned of a shooting in the area, according to a social media post from the Riverside Police Department.

"A woman was shot by a male suspect, and the suspect then shot himself nearby," the post said.

Police haven't yet identified the woman, but said that she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback said that the victim and suspect didn't have a known relationship, but that they formerly worked together.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.