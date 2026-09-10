Hit-and-run driver arrested for crash that left Riverside Poly high schooler hospitalized

A hit-and-run driver was arrested on Thursday for a hit-and-run crash that left a Riverside Poly High School student hospitalized last week.

In a news release from the Riverside Police Department, officers said that the crash happened at around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, September 4, near the intersection of Victoria and Myrtle Avenues.

"Multiple callers reported a suspect vehicle had struck a Poly High School student before fleeing the scene," police said.

The student, who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Police said that the student was still hospitalized a week later, but in stable condition.

Riverside PD detectives used information from the public and data from automated license plate reader systems in the area to identify the suspect and vehicle.

"Through their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as a 47-year-old male resident of Bloomington," the release said.

Officers later found the unoccupied vehicle and had it impounded for evidence. After the suspect was contacted by detectives, police said he turned himself in on Thursday.

The suspect, who police did not publicly identify, was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

"We are grateful to the members of our community who took the time to share information, as well as the technology available to our department," police said. "These resources, combined with traditional investigative techniques, help to develop leads and keep our city safe."