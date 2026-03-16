Riverside pallet yard fire forces evacuations as strong winds fuel flames

Riverside firefighters battled a large fire at a pallet yard on Monday afternoon, which quickly engulfed dozens of pallets as flames were fueled by strong winds in the area.

It was reported a little after 3 p.m. at a business in the 300 block of Main Street near Garner Road, between the 215 Freeway and the Santa Ana River bottom, according to Riverside Fire Department officials. By 4 p.m., the fire was upgraded to a 4-Alarm incident.

Crews arrived and found large flames spreading quickly through the property. They said that approximately 40 pallets were burned and at least two tractors were damaged. Firefighters also said that the propane fuel tanks on the tractors exploded in the fire.

As the battle was ongoing, firefighters said that there were 20-mile-per-hour winds blowing at the time, intensifying their response and leading to evacuations for several businesses in the surrounding area. At least two businesses have been damaged by the fire, crews said.

Firefighters said that the gusts of wind caused the flames to jump Main Street, where they extended into a soccer field and golf course, where it began to scorch vegetation.

All four lanes of Main Street were closed by Riverside police to allow firefighters ample room to assess the blaze.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.