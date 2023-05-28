Riverside man arrested after allegedly severing victim's hand with a sword

A Riverside man was arrested this week in connection with an assault in which he allegedly assaulted another person with a sword, severing their hand.

Stephen Daniel Dillard, 38. Riverside Police Department

According to Riverside Police Department, the assault occurred back on May 13 at around 10 p.m., when officers were dispatched to downtown Riverside near 5th Street and Fairmount Boulevard.

Upon arrival, they found a person whose hand had been cut off. That person's gender, identity and condition are not currently known.

During the investigation, detectives were able to determine that Stephen Daniel Dillard, a 38-year-old Jurupa Valley resident, was a suspect in the attack.

He was arrested on May 23 and booked on one charge of mayhem. He was released the following day on $55,000 bail.

As they continue their investigation, authorities are asking any possible witnesses of the assault to contact them at (951) 353-7213 or (951) 353-7137.