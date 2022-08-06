Riverside firefighters battling fire in Woodcrest

Riverside County Fire Department crews combatted a fire in Woodcrest on Saturday that began after 1.5 acres of palm trees caught fire.

It's unclear at this moment how the fire started but it eventually spread to nearby structures on the 15000 block of Cartwright Drive.

Although Cal Fire issued mandatory evacuations for residents in between Van Buren Boulevard and John F. Kennedy Drive, there was no serious threat to nearby homes.

Ultimately, it took officers around two hours to stop forward progress of the fire.