Riverside police say person drove into group during fight, killing 1 and injuring 3

A person died and others were severely injured after a driver crashed into several people during a fight in Riverside early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Riverside Police Department told CBS LA that it received multiple reports of a large fight in the street in the 3500 block of Franklin Street around 12:39 a.m.

During that incident, a driver behind the wheel of a vehicle hit several individuals, police said.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the suspect, who remains unidentified publicly, intentionally drove into the individuals.

A person who remains unidentified publicly was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two others were transported to Riverside Community Hospital in critical condition, and a fourth victim was transported to the hospital for treatment for their unspecified injuries.

The suspect was later detained, police said, but it's unclear if a formal arrest was made.

No additional details were immediately made available.