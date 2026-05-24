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Riverside police say person drove into group during fight, killing 1 and injuring 3

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A person died and others were severely injured after a driver crashed into several people during a fight in Riverside early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Riverside Police Department told CBS LA that it received multiple reports of a large fight in the street in the 3500 block of Franklin Street around 12:39 a.m.

During that incident, a driver behind the wheel of a vehicle hit several individuals, police said.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the suspect, who remains unidentified publicly, intentionally drove into the individuals.

A person who remains unidentified publicly was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two others were transported to Riverside Community Hospital in critical condition, and a fourth victim was transported to the hospital for treatment for their unspecified injuries.

The suspect was later detained, police said, but it's unclear if a formal arrest was made.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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