Riverside doctor arrested for second time after more patients allege sexual assault

Riverside doctor arrested for second accusation of sexual assault

A Riverside-based doctor has been arrested for a second time after more of his patients came forward with allegations of sexual assault this week.

Dr. Sam Sannoufi, of Newport Beach, owns Timeless Skincare Laser Clinic and Primary Care Family Practice, located in the 6900 block of Brockton Avenue.

He was arrested on Jun 27 after Riverside Police Department detectives with the Child Abuse Unit investigated allegations a victim made that he sexually assaulted her during a consultation exam.

Sannoufi was released on $1 million bail after he was booked on sexual assault charges.

Since then, additional victims have come forward with similar allegations, according to investigators.

Sannoufi was again arrested on July 7, in Newport Beach. He is currently being held without bail.

As they continue to investigate the case, detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (951) 353-7950.