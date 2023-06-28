Watch CBS News
Local News

Riverside doctor arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A doctor in Riverside is accused of sexually assaulting a patient during an exam at his clinic. 

According to the Riverside Police Department, the alleged assault happened earlier this month at Timeless Skincare Laser Clinic in the 6900 block of Brockton Avenue. Detectives said that a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by the owner Dr. Sam Sannoufi during a consultation exam at the medical spa. 

The 52-year-old doctor was arrested on June 27. He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for sexual assault charges but was released after posting a $1 million bail. 

dr-sam-sannoufi-booking-photo.jpg
The booking photo of Dr. Sam Sannoufi.  Riverside Police

Investigators believe there are other victims that have not come forward. 

Anyone with information on this case should call Detective Stanley Hua at (951) 353-7950 or email him at shua@riversideca.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted via email to rpdtips@riversideca.gov or through the department's app called Atlas 1. 

First published on June 27, 2023 / 5:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.