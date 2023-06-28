Riverside doctor arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient

A doctor in Riverside is accused of sexually assaulting a patient during an exam at his clinic.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the alleged assault happened earlier this month at Timeless Skincare Laser Clinic in the 6900 block of Brockton Avenue. Detectives said that a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by the owner Dr. Sam Sannoufi during a consultation exam at the medical spa.

The 52-year-old doctor was arrested on June 27. He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for sexual assault charges but was released after posting a $1 million bail.

The booking photo of Dr. Sam Sannoufi. Riverside Police

Investigators believe there are other victims that have not come forward.

Anyone with information on this case should call Detective Stanley Hua at (951) 353-7950 or email him at shua@riversideca.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted via email to rpdtips@riversideca.gov or through the department's app called Atlas 1.