Investigation underway after woman's body found on side of Riverside County highway

An investigation is underway in Riverside County after a woman's body was found on the side of Highway 74 on Wednesday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Jesus Garcia, officers were dispatched to the unincorporated community of Homeland, near State Route 74 east of Steinhoff Avenue, at around 9:40 a.m. after they were contacted by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, whose deputies were called to the area after a pedestrian reported finding the woman's body.

Garcia said that CHP investigators are waiting on the Riverside County Coroner to examine the victim's body to confirm their identity and to confirm if there is evidence she was struck by a vehicle.

"Based on initial information, the body has been here for a few days," Garcia said.

The victim had not been identified as of Wednesday evening.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact CHP's Temecula Office at 951-466-4300.

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