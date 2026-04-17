Riverside County student arrested after officers find gun at Perris school

A Riverside County student was arrested after officers found a loaded gun at a Perris high school.

The Val Verde Unified School District Police Department said they arrested the student at about 10 a.m. at Orange Vista High School. The district said they placed the school on lockdown during the investigation.

"We want to assure our Val Verde community that the campus is safe and secure," officers wrote in an Instagram post.

Officers booked the student into Riverside County Juvenile Detention Center.

No students were hurt during the incident. Parents expressed their concerns about the incident while they were picking up their children.

"Monday, there better be metal detectors," mother Christal Love said. "Because one gun, two guns, how many ever — should be no guns."

Parents said this was not the first time that a gun was found at the school.

"They've got to do something," father Ever Ruiz said. "Principals got to do something. The school, the district have to do something. This cannot happen again and again and again."

School officials urged everyone to report suspicious or concerning activity to staff or law enforcement.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the WeTip hotline at www.wetip.com or by calling 1(800) 782-7463.