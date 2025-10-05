Riverside County man arrested with thousands of dollars worth of stolen musical instruments

A Riverside County man was arrested last week for stealing both a pickup truck and several thousand dollars' worth of musical instruments from a home, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 43000 block of Mandarin Drive in Valle Vista, an unincorporated area of Hemet, at around 9 a.m. on Thursday after being called for an "open-door call for service," said a news release from RSO.

The musical instruments that deputies recovered from the suspect. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Upon arrival, they found that the home was unsecured and appeared to have been ransacked, and despite searching the area, they did not find the resident or any suspects.

The release noted that deputies with the Hemet Station's Special Enforcement Team, who were "familiar with the residence," assumed the investigation and were able to find the homeowner. They determined that a burglary had occurred after they were told them "multiple items were missing from the residence, including musical instruments and a grey Ford F150."

On Friday, deputies located the stolen truck in the 25000 block of Sundance Lane in Menifee, the release said. They pulled the vehicle over and arrested the driver, 51-year-old Lake Elsinore resident Tony Goff, without further incident.

While searching the truck, deputies found "several thousand dollars of stolen musical instruments."

"The stolen music equipment and vehicle were returned to the owner," the release said. "Goff was arrested and booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for multiple felony charges, including vehicle theft and possession of stolen property."

As their investigation continues, deputies ask anyone with more information to contact Hemet Sheriff's Station at (951) 791-3400.