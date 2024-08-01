Riverside County reports first case of West Nile Virus this year

Riverside County health officials have announced the first case of West Nile virus, marking the third person infected in the state of California this year.

"While West Nile is rarely life-threatening, it can occasionally be serious," said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung. "The West Nile virus is spread by mosquito bites, and there are steps you can take to reduce your risk of being bitten."

Officials haven't yet disclosed when the resident, only described as a youth, was infected nor did they specify which community they live in, but the person has since been hospitalized and is expected to fully recover.

In July, two other human infections were recorded, one in Fresno county and the other in Yuba County, according to the California Department of Public Health.

No virus-related fatalities have been reported in California so far this year, but officials are still warning residents to take the necessary steps to prevent infection.

"It's important to take precautions to prevent illness, especially for those who are high risk," Leung said. "High risk groups include people over 60, people with weakened immune systems and those with diabetes, kidney disease or other chronic edical conditions. These groups should take extra precautions."

Officials say that while symptoms may never materialize for some people who become infected, typical indicators may be fever, headache, nausea, body aches, skin rash or swollen lymph nodes.

As mosquito season, which typically runs from May to October, continues in full force, residents are advised to limit their time outdoors during dusk and dawn, wear long pants or long sleeves when doing outdoor activity in mosquito-prone areas, use insect repellant and make sure to remove bodies of standing water that are not treated with chemicals.

Mosquitos become carriers of the virus after feeding on an infected bird. They can then spread the potentially lethal strain to animals or humans.

Last year, there were more than 20 reported West Nile virus infections in Riverside County, none of which resulted in death. There were no reported cases in 2022.