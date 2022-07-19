Riverside County providing Monkeypox vaccine to health care providers in Coachella Valley

Riverside County health officials announced Tuesday they are providing certain community health clinics with the Monkeypox vaccine.

The move comes as the county's Monkeypox outbreak continues to grow.

"As we have seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, our community-based partners are a great resource that have always looked out for the best interest of residents," said Kim Saruwatari, director of Public Health.

"By sharing the vaccine, which is in limited supply, we wanted to make it as easy as possible for patients to get the shot if they and their medical provider agree it is appropriate."

As of Tuesday, the county had five confirmed or probable cases.

Public Health said it will continue to maintain a supply of the Monkeypox vaccine in case of large-scale exposure.

The county will also continue to provide the vaccine to people who have been in close contact with someone who has had monkeypox.