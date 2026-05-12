Riverside County's "Operation Volcano" leads to dozens of child exploitation-related arrests

Dozens of arrests have been announced in Riverside County on the heels of a year-long law enforcement operation focusing on combating child exploitation, according to prosecutors.

In a news release, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced that "Operation Volcano," a collaboration between the county's Child Exploitation Team and the nonprofit O.U.R. Rescue, from March 2025 to March 2026, led to 42 arrests of people suspected of participating in online exploitation networks.

"Through coordinated investigative efforts, authorities identified more than 500 unique Internet Protocol (IP) addresses associated with the distribution of child sexual abuse material on peer-to-peer networks," the news release says. "Each case was evaluated using a structured triage methodology to identify high-risk offenders, including individuals with prior sex offense histories, those under active criminal justice supervision, and individuals in positions of public trust or working in professions that serve children."

A total of 46 residential search warrants were served in that year, resulting in 42 arrests.

Of those arrests, 14 of the individuals were identified as "high-risk offenders," according to the DA's office. They included a child psychologist, a doctor, a retired law enforcement employee and two corporate vice presidents.

The arrested individuals accused of distributing child sexual abuse material include:

Feliciano Chavarria, 62, of Lake Elsinore

Daniel Malcolm, 46, of Bermuda Dunes

Daniel Chico, 21, of Riverside

Anthony Ramirez, 39, of Nuevo

Richard Mckeehan Jr, 48, of Moreno Valley

Dustin Jenks, 56, of Palm Springs

Jeremiah Davis, 21, of Hemet

Jonathan Jordan, 27, of Moreno Valley

Chas Rico, 30, of Murrieta

Stacey Parker, 62, of Moreno Valley

Rickson Jao, 62, of Eastvale

Mark Tyler, 66, of Perris

Xinyi Su, 22, of Mira Loma

Jame Davis, 60, of Lake Elsinore

Stuart Triplett, 61, of Temecula

Victor Sepulveda, 60, of Moreno Valley

Robert Schaar, 53, of Temecula

Neftali Jimenez, 21, of Riverside

Kenneth Camron, 68, of Menifee

Adam Robinson, 38, of Riverside

Daniel Cunningham, 43, of Corona

Nicholas Williams, 39, of Norco

Jessie Bonales, 40, of Temecula

Ethan Conely, 29, of Menifee

Ray Kubal, 75, of Menifee

Zixiang Cheng, 32, of Murrieta

David Poggi, 59, of Menifee

Allen Cox, 81, of Menifee

Christopher Gibbons, 39, of Moreno Valley

Marcus Guevara, 21, of Winchester

Randolph Velasco, 44, of Lake Elsinore

Brian Erwin, 46, of Beaumont

Jason Lee, 51, of Banning

John Carrico, 52, of Murrieta

William Zahn, 48, of Riverside

James Munson, 32, of San Jacinto

Eric Thai, 43, of Menifee

Enrique Castaneda, 51 of Riverside

Other agencies that assisted with Operation Volcano included Homeland Security Investigations, the San Diego ICAC Task Force, the Los Angeles ICAC Task Force, and the California Highway Patrol.