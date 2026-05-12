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Riverside County's "Operation Volcano" leads to dozens of child exploitation-related arrests

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Dozens of arrests have been announced in Riverside County on the heels of a year-long law enforcement operation focusing on combating child exploitation, according to prosecutors.

In a news release, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced that "Operation Volcano," a collaboration between the county's Child Exploitation Team and the nonprofit O.U.R. Rescue, from March 2025 to March 2026, led to 42 arrests of people suspected of participating in online exploitation networks.

"Through coordinated investigative efforts, authorities identified more than 500 unique Internet Protocol (IP) addresses associated with the distribution of child sexual abuse material on peer-to-peer networks," the news release says. "Each case was evaluated using a structured triage methodology to identify high-risk offenders, including individuals with prior sex offense histories, those under active criminal justice supervision, and individuals in positions of public trust or working in professions that serve children."

A total of 46 residential search warrants were served in that year, resulting in 42 arrests. 

Of those arrests, 14 of the individuals were identified as "high-risk offenders," according to the DA's office. They included a child psychologist, a doctor, a retired law enforcement employee and two corporate vice presidents.

The arrested individuals accused of distributing child sexual abuse material include:

  • Feliciano Chavarria, 62, of Lake Elsinore    

  • Daniel Malcolm, 46, of Bermuda Dunes                

  • Daniel Chico, 21, of Riverside   

  • Anthony Ramirez, 39, of Nuevo   

  • Richard Mckeehan Jr, 48, of  Moreno Valley  

  • Dustin Jenks, 56, of Palm Springs     

  • Jeremiah Davis, 21, of Hemet  

  • Jonathan Jordan, 27, of Moreno Valley  

  • Chas Rico, 30, of Murrieta              

  • Stacey Parker, 62, of Moreno Valley  

  • Rickson Jao, 62, of Eastvale               

  • Mark Tyler, 66, of Perris   

  • Xinyi Su, 22, of Mira Loma          

  • Jame Davis, 60, of Lake Elsinore    

  • Stuart Triplett, 61, of Temecula            

  • Victor Sepulveda, 60, of Moreno Valley  

  • Robert Schaar, 53, of Temecula            

  • Neftali Jimenez, 21, of Riverside            

  • Kenneth Camron, 68, of Menifee                

  • Adam Robinson, 38, of Riverside            

  • Daniel Cunningham,  43, of Corona 

  • Nicholas Williams, 39, of Norco    

  • Jessie Bonales, 40, of Temecula

  • Ethan Conely, 29, of Menifee                

  • Ray Kubal, 75, of Menifee                

  • Zixiang Cheng, 32, of Murrieta              

  • David Poggi, 59, of Menifee                

  • Allen Cox, 81, of Menifee                

  • Christopher Gibbons, 39, of Moreno Valley  

  • Marcus Guevara, 21, of Winchester        

  • Randolph Velasco, 44, of Lake Elsinore    

  • Brian Erwin, 46, of Beaumont           

  • Jason Lee, 51, of Banning               

  • John Carrico, 52, of Murrieta              

  • William Zahn, 48, of Riverside            

  • James Munson, 32, of San Jacinto         

  • Eric Thai, 43, of Menifee                

  • Enrique Castaneda, 51 of Riverside            

Other agencies that assisted with Operation Volcano included Homeland Security Investigations, the San Diego ICAC Task Force, the Los Angeles ICAC Task Force, and the California Highway Patrol.

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