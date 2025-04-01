Riverside County man sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for fentanyl overdose death

A Riverside County man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl that led to someone's overdose death in 2023.

Additionally, Brian Arthur Goodale, a 56-year-old man from Lake Elsinore, was ordered to cover the victim's funeral expenses and to serve three more years of supervised release following his prison term, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court records indicate that back on March 16, 2023, law enforcement personnel were conducting a welfare check on the victim, who "had not responded to call or knocks on the door." Upon entry, they found the deceased victim.

They said that the victim had a "small tube clutched in his hand and a small piece of tin foil next to him," in the DOJ's release.

A toxicology report revealed that the victim, who has not been identified, had a lethal amount of fentanyl in his system when he died.

Investigators found a string of Facebook messages between Goodale and the victim, one of which said, "shoot the $100 and I'll send it now ... 3pk ... but I'm gonna need the $200 on Wed. if your still alive!!"

They further discovered that Goodale shipped the drugs through a Chula Vista post office to Boise, Idaho.

"Goodale has an extensive criminal history that includes 29 prior convictions in the state of California, 20 of which are controlled substance offenses," the DOJ's statement said. "At the time he sold the fentanyl to the victim in Idaho, Goodale was on probation for offering a controlled substance for sale, fentanyl, in Riverside County, California."

Fentanyl is a highly-toxic synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the Justice Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian S. Nafzger and was overseen by Acting U.S. Attorney Justin D. Whatcott.