Riverside County launches "5000 Cat Challenge"

Riverside County hopes to save 5000 cats with new effort

Riverside County launched an effort to save thousands of cats and find them new homes.

"We were encouraged by the turnout of cat rescue groups and advocates at our meeting in January. We are more excited about the willingness of these groups to join us to improve positive outcomes for cats in our county," Dr. Kim Youngberg, assistant director of Riverside County Department of Animal Services said.

The "5000 Cat Challenge" hopes to make it easier for people to adopt, foster and spay/neuter their cats and kittens. Riverside County also hopes to craft a new intake policy to keep cats out of local shelters. Shelters are gearing up for what's called kitten season in April and May.

"We are overrun with kittens at that time," spokesperson Kerri Mabee said. "It's a great opportunity and great time to come to your local shelter and adopt or foster cats or kittens."

The challenge is based on the Million Cat Challenge, which has helped save 3 million cats' lives since 2014.

"This is about saving cats' lives at a time when our shelters are extremely overcrowded with strays," Youngberg said. "The longer an animal languishes in the shelter system, the more at risk it is of not having a live outcome. We are looking forward to working with our partners to meet that challenge."

Adoptable pets can be viewed on the animal services website here.

Those interested in fostering kittens and cats should email foster@rivco.org.