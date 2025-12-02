Riverside County DA reminds parents that they could be liable for children's reckless use of e-bikes

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office is urging parents to consider the legal and safety responsibilities that come with e-bikes, also reminding them that they could be criminally liable for their children's reckless riding.

"As the holiday season approaches and e-bikes rise to the top of many teens' wish lists, the Riverside County District Attorney's office is issuing a public safety advisory to educate families on the legal responsibilities and safety risks associated with these motorized devices," said a news release from District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

The release said that the department has seen a "significant" increase in incidents involving e-bikes throughout the county in recent months, which include collisions, reckless riding and some incidents that resulted in serious injuries to the rider.

As such, they're urging parents to consider both the legal and safety responsibilities, as well as ensuring that their children are educated in traffic laws, maintain safe speeds and wear proper protective gear.

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Office records, there have been 36 different instances involving juveniles riding e-bikes in 2025. A total of 45 juveniles were involved in those instances, the release said.

"Under California Penal Code 273a(a), a parent can be held criminally liable for child endangerment if they provide a minor with an inappropriate e-bike, fail to properly educate them on safe operation, and do not ensure they use required safety equipment," the release said.

A felony conviction under the statute can result in up to six years in state prison, according to the DA's office. Prosecutors said that they are reviewing case law on how responsibility should be assigned in incidents involving e-bikes, especially when minors are involved, the release said. They say that criminal liability may involve both the bike rider and the parents or guardians.

"Our office's greatest concern is that a child could cause serious injury, or even death, to themselves or others due to reckless e-bike use," said Assistant District Attorney Mike Cabral in a statement. "Parents should be aware of the risks that come with children operating these motorized vehicles."