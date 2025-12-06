Riverside County investigators make arrest in 2004 cold case murder

More than 20 years after beginning their investigation, Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies have made an arrest in a 2004 cold case murder.

The investigation began back on March 21, 2004 at around 2:18 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to the hills of the San Jacinto Mountains, near Southfork Trail and Highway 74, upon learning of the discovery of human remains, according to a news release from Riverside County deputies.

"Deputies from the Hemet Sheriff's Station responded and located the victim, who showed signs of obvious trauma," the release said. "Based on the initial findings, the Riverside Sheriff's Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation."

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Hemet man Reynaldo Burts.

As their investigation continued through the years, deputies were able to identify 43-year-old James Landi, now a resident of San Mateo in Northern California, as a person of interest. However, investigators at the time lacked sufficient evidence to arrest Landi, and their case went cold.

While the department reviewed cold case homicides in August 2025, they were able to identify new investigative leads, which led to the case being reopened, deputies said.

"On December 5, 2025, with assistance from the Riverside County District Attorney's Gang Impact Team, investigators located Landi in San Mateo and arrested him without incident," the release said. Landi was transported and booked on a murder charge.

As their investigation continues, RSO deputies ask anyone with further information to contact them at (951) 955-2777.