Riverside County detectives reopen 2002 cold case homicide investigation

More than 20 years after a man was fatally shot when leaving a party in La Quinta, Riverside County detectives have reopened the cold case to try finding his killer.

The shooting happened back on August 11, 2002 at around 4:15 a.m., when deputies with the then-Thermal Station were called to the intersection of Avenida Mendoza and Calle Durango for reports of a crash, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male inside the vehicle, later identified as 27-year-old Hernan Marquez of Indio," the release said. "Marquez was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel."

Hernan Marquez, the man who was fatally shot in Indio in 2002. More than 20 years after the investigation into his death began, Riverside County detectives have reopened the case that has since gone cold. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

At the time, investigators were able to determine that Marquez was at a party in the 52200 block of Avenida Mendoza, where a fight had broken out. As he was leaving the house, Marquez was shot by an unknown person.

"Marquez then drove away from the area at a high rate of speed, eventually losing control of his vehicle and colliding with several parked vehicles," the release said.

Despite their lengthy investigation, detectives said that the case ultimately went cold.

Now, after more than 20 years, the case has been reopened as part of RSO's ongoing effort to review unsolved homicide cases. Central Homicide Unit investigators recently began reexamining the prior investigation and were able to identify several potential leads and follow-up tasks, which have been aided by advances in forensic testing.

"In an effort to provide justice for Marquez and closure for his family, the Central Homicide Unit is requesting the public's assistance," the release said. "Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to come forward."

Investigators asked anyone with further information to contact Master Investigator Robertson or Deputy Lucifora at (951) 955-2777.