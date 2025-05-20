Riverside County brush fire burns more than 100 acres, forces evacuations

A fire in Riverside County burned more than 100 acres of brush Tuesday and forced authorities to order evacuations for the immediate area.

Initial reports of a vegetation fire came through at about 1:37 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. It was reported in the area of Lower Ranch Road and Pete Crossings in Aguanga, which is located about 18 miles east of Temecula.

Officials dubbed the blaze the Crossing Fire.

At 2:17 p.m., the department said the fire spanned about 10 acres of light brush but was growing at a moderate rate of speed. As of a 2:44 p.m. update, it spread to about 35 acres.

As firefighters attempted to contain the fire along rugged terrain, the department called in additional support in the form of fire tenders and aircraft.

"Ground crews and aircraft remain actively engaged as firefighters work to contain the fire and protect nearby areas," the department said in a post to X.

At 3:45 p.m., the department said the fire grew to about 112 acres. The Riverside County Fire Department was being assisted by the fire departments in the cities of Riverside, Corona, Ontario and Hemet.

It was not immediately clear if any structures were threatened or if any injuries were reported.

Evacuations

At about 3:30 p.m., the department announced it had ordered evacuations for the residential area that falls within the following perimeter: North of Dove Drive; South of Pico Lane; East of Shortcut Trail; West of Summerset Way/Ridgecrest Trail.

Evacuation warnings were issued within the following perimeter: North of Amaretto Way/Pico Lane; South of Highway 371; East of Shortcut Trail; West of Tule Valley Road.

A map of the evacuation zones can be found here.

Authorities established an evacuation zone at the Anza Community Center located on 56630 CA-371, Anza.