Riverside County announces first pediatric case of monkeypox

A child less than 10-years-old has contracted the Monkeypox virus in the western part of Riverside County, according to the Riverside University Health System.

The child did not require to be hospitalized and is recovering at home.

It's unclear at this moment how the child contracted Monkeypox. Officials at Riverside University Health System were first notified about the positive diagnosis earlier this week.

So far, Riverside County has reported a total of 256 positive Monkeypox cases, the majority were reported in the Coachella Valley.

The virus spreads mostly through infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, including during sex and through body-to-body contact.

In order to avoid contracting Monkeypox, health officials recommend avoiding close contact with anyone who has sores or rashes, practicing good hygiene like washing your hands a lot and using personal protective equipment when helping someone who has contracted the virus.