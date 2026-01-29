Riverside City College student says he's struggling to get by after father detained by ICE

A Riverside City College student says that he's been struggling to get by after his father, who he said had asylum status and a work permit, was detained by immigration agents nearly six months ago.

Andres Caicedo says that he and his father, Cesar, moved to the United States three years ago, and that they had just purchased a home in Riverside a few weeks before he was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"It's been pretty frustrating," Caicedo said. "Unfair."

Cesar Caicedo (left) and his son, Andres Caicedo (right). Andres Caicedo

He says that his father was taken into custody in July last year while he was working as a flex delivery driver for Amazon in San Bernardino. It was one of several jobs he's had to help provide for his education.

"He told me he didn't resist. They didn't ask him anything; he doesn't speak English," Caicedo said. "He told me that it could have been worse."

Caicedo said that they were both under the impression that they had done everything legally to remain in America, even visiting with a lawyer days before his father was detained to check their status. Despite all their work, he says that none of it mattered. Cesar Caicedo has been in custody at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center.

"He tells me that the food is bad. A lot of people come and go every day," Caicedo said. "If he wants to eat protein, I have to send him money."

During his first court appearance seeking release, Andres says that his father was denied. He's scheduled for another court appearance in two weeks.

As he continues working on his education and covering the bills, including legal fees, Andres Caicedo said money is getting tighter every day. He's started to try and raise money online to cover all of his expenses, hopeful that one day he and his father can comfortably live together again.

"I really don't want to quit my studies," Andres Caicedo said. "I prefer to try instead of just work."

CBS LA has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on Caicedo's detainment, but has not yet heard back.