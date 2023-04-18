Watch CBS News
Riverside City College lockdown lifted after armed man arrested

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Barricaded man taken into custody near Riverside City College
Barricaded man taken into custody near Riverside City College 01:26
The Riverside City College was placed on lockdown while police searched for an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a storm drain.

Authorities said incident started around 10 a.m. on Tuesday when the armed man was seen on the football field and students and staff at the college were instructed to shelter in place.

Police said when they tried to take the armed man into custody, he ran away into a nearby storm drain. 

The Riverside Police Department tried different techniques to get the man to come out, including sending a in a robot with a camera to try and locate him.

Police said the man was found and taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.

