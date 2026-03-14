Burglar steals $20k in camera equipment from Riverside financial services business

The owners of a Riverside financial services business that was targeted in a burglary in which $20,000 in camera equipment was taken believe that the suspect may have been familiar with their store.

Video shows the moments when the suspect hurls a large rock at the glass door of Ray Reynolds Financial Services, in the Adams Business Park area, twice before it shatters. The suspect then sprints through the door and lunges at a security camera in the business's lobby in what looked to be an attempt to tear it down.

The Reynolds family says that the thief then ran straight to their most expensive goods.

"There's a gaming computer; they were not up for that, they just wanted what they wanted," said Fay Reynolds.

The suspect ripping a security camera from the wall of Ray Reynolds Financial Services during an alleged burglary on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Ray Reynolds Financial Services

Instead, the burglar grabbed two cameras that the Reynolds say are worth about $20,000. Ray Reynolds uses the equipment to film his social media content, which is focused on financial literacy.

"Well, the main thing you feel is violated," Ray Reynolds said. "He went exactly to the two tripods in that corner right there, and he took the cameras off. He knew exactly what he was doing."

They say that due to the suspect's mannerisms while taking the cameras, the way that they walked through the office and immediately lunged at the security camera, shows that it was probably someone who had been there before.

"He knew exactly where to get the camera, so this person knew somebody here or something else," Ray Reynolds said.

Footage from the lobby's security camera, which was still rolling as it dangled from the wall where it was previously mounted, shows the suspect scurrying from the business with the stolen gear in hand.

The alleged burglar removing cameras from tripods inside of Ray Reynolds Financial Services in Riverside on March 12, 2026. Ray Reynolds Financial Services

With the Riverside Police Department now investigating the incident, the Reynolds are hopeful that the person responsible for the incident is caught and they can get their cameras back so they can help others build their own financial freedom.

"We want to help people, but the reality is sometimes, you get knocked down and you gotta get back up again and again and that's how it works," Ray Reynolds said.