The County of Riverside Department of Animal Services is asking for the public's help to immediately foster 100 healthy dogs as the Strep zoo bacterial infection circulates among dogs at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley shelter.

Streptococcus zooepidemicus – a bacterial respiratory infection commonly abbreviated as Strep zoo (pronounced "Zo") has infiltrated the Jurupa Valley shelter. Beginning Jan.1, at least 13 dogs showed signs of severe pneumonia and four dogs died. Lab results confirmed five of the dogs were positive for strep zoo, with a fifth death occurring at the home of an adopter earlier in the month before the other suspected cases appeared, according to animal services.

Riverside County Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said other shelters are also dealing with Strep zoo and is hopeful the public can provide help with fostering the healthy dogs. "This will not only protect these dogs from getting sick but will allow the shelter to medically isolate dogs that may have been exposed to a sick dog," said Gettis. She clarified that foster candidates should not have dogs at home to ensure the disease does not impact other pets.

Strep zoo is often found in horses and other livestock, both of which are generally unaffected by the disease. When spread to dogs it may ultimately cause hemorrhagic pneumonia. There isn't a vaccine for Strep zoo.

The dogs at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley suffering from what was suspected to be Strep zoo were euthanized.

The Jurupa Valley shelter is the only place in Riverside County where Strep zoo has appeared. Shelter staff say owners with dogs at home should not worry about Strep zoo, "Dogs at home should be fine where such a disease is extremely rare," said Riverside County Animal Services Chief Veterinarian Dr. Strongin. She said the disease is most dangerous in animal shelters where animals are held in close confinement and have high levels of stress.

Western Riverside County/ City Animal Shelter: (951) 358-7387 (PETS)