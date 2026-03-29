1 dead, adults and infants hospitalized in Riverside County after rollover crash on 215 Freeway

One person was killed and multiple other people, including infants, were hospitalized after a single-car rollover crash on the 215 Freeway in Riverside on Sunday night.

The crash was reported just before 7:40 p.m. on northbound lanes of the freeway near Eucalyptus Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

The severely damaged car involved in a rollover crash on the 215 Freeway in Riverside on Sunday, March 29, 2026. CBS LA

Paramedics with the Riverside City Fire Department rushed to the spot of the collision and said that a pediatric patient was immediately rushed to a local trauma center. Four others, including another infant, were also taken to nearby hospitals, where one person was later pronounced dead, firefighters said.

They did not immediately note the conditions of any of the other victims.

CHP's incident log revealed that one of the adults had to be extricated from the car by firefighters who used hydraulic-powered tools. They also noted that Riverside County Animal Control was summoned to the scene to take control of a dog that was inside the vehicle.

The identity of the deceased person has not yet been revealed.

A SigAlert was issued for all northbound lanes at 8:06 p.m. It was estimated to be lifted after two hours but was extended until at least 12 a.m., CHP officers said.

CHP officers are working to investigate what caused the crash. SkyCal flew over the scene at around 9:45 p.m., where the severely mangled vehicle was still stopped in the middle of the freeway. Only one lane of traffic appeared to be open for other traffic.