1 dead after pickup truck collides with big rig on 215 Freeway in Riverside

One person was killed when a pickup truck slammed into the back of a semi truck on the 215 Freeway in Riverside early Friday morning.

The crash happened at around 5 a.m. on southbound lanes of the freeway near Central Avenue, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

Officers arrived and found that a 2010 Ford Ranger had collided with a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer. The driver, an unidentified man, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, the CHP release said.

"For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Ford rear ended the Freightliner," the CHP release said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Traffic in the area was impacted for several hours as CHP officers conducted their preliminary investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has additional information was asked to contact CHP Officer D. Bilinski at (951) 324-7210.