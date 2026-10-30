2 California Highway Patrol officers injured after car explodes on Riverside freeway

Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured last weekend when a car that was engulfed in flames on the side of the 215 in Riverside exploded.

The fire was reported shortly after 3:15 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the freeway near State Route 60 on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, a California Highway Patrol news release said.

Officers were originally called to the area for a 2007 Toyota Camry that was blocking traffic and was being pushed by two people to the right shoulder of the road, where the car caught fire.

"While the officers were on scene, an explosion occurred causing two officers to be engulfed in flames," the release said. "Both officers sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital."

CHP officials said both officers are recovering from their injuries and are in stable condition.

"The great thing is they were walking away," said CHP Riverside Office Spokesperson Officer Javier Navarro. "They were facing away from the flames."

Police arrested the driver, who wasn't publicly identified, after he was determined to be under the influence. It's unclear if he'll face additional charges for putting the officers in danger.

"We're grateful that they're okay, and they'll be back out there in no time," Navarro said.