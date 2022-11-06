Rise in COVID cases in LA County prompting fears of winter surge

The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals in Los Angeles has risen in recent days, raising concerns among public health officials of an impending winter spike.

According to the latest state figures, there were 453 people being treated at hospitals throughout the county for COVID, of which 44 were in intensive-care units.

"With recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a COVID surge this fall and winter," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Friday.

"As families are about to start their holiday travel and get-togethers, it continues to be important to follow simple steps to prevent respiratory illness and COVID-19," said Ferrer, who urged residents to get vaccinated.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the seven-day average daily number of infections rose by 10% over the past week, jumping from 988 new cases per day to 1,083.

Ferrer also urged residents to receive a flu shot and practice infection-control measures such as hand-washing, mask-wearing and staying home, if sick.

Elsewhere, in Orange County, the number of COVID patients in hospitals was also on the rise with 120 people reportedly being treated, of which 16 were in the ICU.

But Riverside County saw a decline in the number of coronavirus patients, where 69 people were being treated at hospitals in the county, according to the latest state figures.