Amber Alert issued for three children allegedly abducted from Kern County

An Amber Alert has been issued for three children who were allegedly abducted from Kern County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, CHP officers said that 29-year-old Julio Roman-Garcia allegedly took the children from Ridgecrest. They were last seen at around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of E. Coso Avenue and E. Las Flores Avenue in a gray 2014 Honda Accord with the California license plate 9RUN898.

An Amber Alert issued for three children who were allegedly abducted from Kern County. California Highway Patrol

The children were described as:

10-year-old Maximus Roman, who is about 4-foot-7 and weighs approximately 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top and jean shorts

8-year-old Kaiser Roman, who is approximately 4-foot-6 and weighs around 45 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a blue shirt and jean shorts

4-year-old Hailee Roman, who is about 3-foot-4 and weighs approximately 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange tank top and a flower skirt.

The suspect is described as standing about 5-foot-11 and weighing 400 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen in a long-sleeve black shirt and black sweatpants.

The Amber Alert was issued for Kern, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, San Diego, Imperial and San Luis Obispo counties.

Anyone who believes they've seen the suspect, victims or vehicle involved is urged to contact CHP or call 911.