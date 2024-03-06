Rideshare driver arrested on suspicion of fatal hit-and-run in Costa Mesa

A rideshare driver has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a fatal hit-and-run in Costa Mesa over the weekend.

Thomas Loranze Henry, a 43-year-old Ontario man, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run on Tuesday, according to Costa Mesa Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian near Newport Boulevard and Harbor Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, an unidentified 47-year-old woman, who had allegedly been hit by Henry's car. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Investigators were able to determine that Henry was the driver behind the wheel of the involved vehicle, and that he was working for a rideshare service at the time of the crash.

There was no further information provided by police.