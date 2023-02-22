Rideshare driver arrested for alleged sexual assault

Authorities announced the arrest of a local rideshare driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Malibu on Jan. 21. As they continue to investigate the incident, they ask anyone else who believes they may be a victim to come forward.

According to a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Kyle Jon Cook, 28, was arrested on Feb. 14 for the January incident, in which he is believed to have assaulted a woman while working as a rideshare driver.

He was released from custody "pending further review by the District Attorney's office," LASD said.

"Based on the nature of the allegations and Mr. Cook's access to rideshare participants, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims," the statement said. "Detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying any such victims."

They did not disclose exactly what service Cook was a driver for.

He drives a white four-door 2022 Nissan Versa.

Anyone who has additional information or believes themself to be a victim was asked to contact investigators at (877) 710-5273.