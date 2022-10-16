Rider on horse arrested on suspicion of DUI in Whittier
Authorities say a person galloping through traffic on a horse was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Whittier police say the intoxicated person was riding a horse and refused to pull over on Saturday afternoon.
A pursuit ensued, and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.
Police say the horse was brought to the station where it received lots of love from the force.
No further details were immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.